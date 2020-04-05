Volvo’s new plug-in hybrid is a winner from the inside out

The car you see before you is quite possibly my favourite vehicle in the entire Volvo line-up today. It’s the new plug-in hybrid version of the XC40, which is, in case you’ve missed it, Volvo’s smallest SUV. Not that it’s all that small.

It has very similar overall dimensions to the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai crossovers, to give two examples, while its wheelbase...