Volvo powers ahead with launch of its own battery factory

One of the issues running parallel to the production of fully electric vehicles by the world’s car manufacturers is that of battery supply.
We have had reports that production of the Audi e-tron has been stopped twice due to battery availability, while Kia and Hyundai have had similar problems.
In a bid to avoid delays, Volvo is now opening its own battery assembly facility at its existing production plant in Ghent in Belgium....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team