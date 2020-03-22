Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Volvo powers ahead with launch of its own battery factory

In a bid to solve one of the largest issues facing electric vehicle production – battery supply – the Swedish auto giant is opening its own facility

22nd March, 2020
3
Volvo XC40 Rech arge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver

One of the issues running parallel to the production of fully electric vehicles by the world’s car manufacturers is that of battery supply.

We have had reports that production of the Audi e-tron has been stopped twice due to battery availability, while Kia and Hyundai have had similar problems.

In a bid to avoid delays, Volvo is now opening its own battery assembly facility at its existing production plant in Ghent in Belgium....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Motoring: Porsche’s sporty SUV is a welcome distraction

The Porsche Macan has always lived up to the sports car badge, and that’s especially the case in the new GTS model

Shane O’Donoghue | 2 hours ago

Motoring: How can the car industry fight back against coronavirus?

All aspects of our lives have been dramatically affected by the spread of Covid-19, and the motor industry has already begun to suffer

Shane O’Donoghue | 2 hours ago

Motoring: Toyota’s latest crossover has a style all its own

A modest update has allowed the C-HR to stand out in key areas

Shane O’Donoghue | 1 week ago