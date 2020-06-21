Volkswagen Golf: familiar classic gets a digital makeover

An all-new Golf has arrived in Ireland, and hybrid power is the big talking point. The eighth generation of the evergreen Volkswagen went on sale here ahead of the crucial 202 registration plate introduction on July 1.

The new car is dimensionally all but identical to its highly successful predecessor, but everything else has been changed or improved. On-the-road prices start at €24,750 or €249 a month on zero per cent PCP finance.

Core to the new...