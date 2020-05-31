Sunday May 31, 2020
Volkswagen gets back to business with an eye on the customer

With money-saving solutions and Covid-19 measures in place, Volkswagen aims to attract embattled businesses

31st May, 2020
The all-electric ID Buzz, coming in mid-to-late 2022, has a retro old-school look reminiscent of the Sixties

Under the tagline ‘Together, we restart stronger’, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced a range of offers including deferred payments to help struggling businesses.

It has also revealed plans to electrify the Volkswagen van range in the next few years.

The headline-grabber of the new offers is a possible three-month deferral on payments if the van is bought through Volkswagen Financial Services. The company will also provide a deposit contribution of €1,500 towards a...

