Volkswagen gets back to business with an eye on the customer

Under the tagline ‘Together, we restart stronger’, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced a range of offers including deferred payments to help struggling businesses.

It has also revealed plans to electrify the Volkswagen van range in the next few years.

The headline-grabber of the new offers is a possible three-month deferral on payments if the van is bought through Volkswagen Financial Services. The company will also provide a deposit contribution of €1,500 towards a...