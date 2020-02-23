Ugliness is in the eye of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé’s beholder

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is a four-door saloon with a more sweeping roofline that aims to inject a bit of glamour into the compact premium segment.

In Ireland, its launch range will include a 218i three-cylinder petrol, a 220d four-cylinder turbodiesel and a high-performance M235i xDrive, which is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with 306hp. Trim levels for the 218i and 220d are Sport and M Sport, with the 218i available with...