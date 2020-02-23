Sunday February 23, 2020
Ugliness is in the eye of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé’s beholder

An unappealing exterior and unremarkable driving mean there are far better alternatives to this four-door saloon in the sector

23rd February, 2020
3
When the 220d runs out of grip, its front-wheel-drive architecture is betrayed by understeer and a scruffy loss of traction

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is a four-door saloon with a more sweeping roofline that aims to inject a bit of glamour into the compact premium segment.

In Ireland, its launch range will include a 218i three-cylinder petrol, a 220d four-cylinder turbodiesel and a high-performance M235i xDrive, which is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with 306hp. Trim levels for the 218i and 220d are Sport and M Sport, with the 218i available with...

