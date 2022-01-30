Subscribe Today
Toyota boss warns of ongoing supply snags for car buyers

The chief executive of the maker’s Irish arm said consumer demand was high, but delays to delivery would continue for much of the year

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
30th January, 2022
Steve Tormey, chief executive of Toyota Ireland: warned consumers to expect delays if they order a new car. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Supply shortages of new cars will curtail sales in Ireland this year despite strong consumer demand, the head of Toyota’s Irish operations has warned.

Steve Tormey, chief executive of Toyota Ireland, said it was a very “turbulent time” and warned consumers to expect delays if they ordered a new car.

“The car industry is facing a number of supply chain headaches right now. There’s a big challenge with microchip availability, while...

