Tiny but mighty Mini Electric is about pure driving pleasure

Some small quibbles aside, Mini’s first dedicated electric car, the aptly titled Mini Electric, is as achingly cool and appealing as you’d expect

12th April, 2020
3
The Mini Electric: prices start from €27,764

In what some might call fashionable lateness, Mini has arrived at the electric party with its first production model featuring only battery power.

Simply referred to as the Mini Electric – its proper name is actually the Cooper SE – it uses a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver a single-charge driving range of up to 270 kilometres. The battery size, and indeed its range, is quite a bit less than much of its growing competition....

