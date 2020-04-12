Tiny but mighty Mini Electric is about pure driving pleasure

In what some might call fashionable lateness, Mini has arrived at the electric party with its first production model featuring only battery power.
Simply referred to as the Mini Electric – its proper name is actually the Cooper SE – it uses a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery to deliver a single-charge driving range of up to 270 kilometres. The battery size, and indeed its range, is quite a bit less than much of its growing competition....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team