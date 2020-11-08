Tested on the track: The McLaren 765 trips the LT fantastic

McLaren’s alphanumeric naming policy might lead to a jumble of models that all have similar numbers and letters in their nameplates, but two letters guaranteed to make car enthusiasts sit up and take notice are “LT”. They stand for Longtail and they denote a lighter, faster, more driver-focused version of a given McLaren model.

The latest entrant to the McLaren hall of fame is the 765LT. This is the third LT...