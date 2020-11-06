Tested on Irish roads: Kia Sorento evolves from workhorse into a family SUV

From humble farm workhorse beginnings, the Kia Sorento has evolved over two decades and four generations into a desirable and luxurious family SUV. The latest iteration has just gone on sale in Ireland and it really is a handsome looking example of this genre.

The new styling seems to be influenced by Kia’s American line-up, especially around the rear, and it works, giving the Sorento a distinctive appearance. Indeed, the design gives the impression that...