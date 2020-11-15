Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Tested on Irish roads: Honda’s little E has a big personality

The small electric car’s charm and tech will soon distract you from its low range between charges

15th November, 2020
2
The Honda E makes a big statement in terms of style and is one of the most enjoyable of the small electric cars to drive

If you can tear your eyes away from the pictures for a moment, we can tell you that this beauty is the new Honda E. It’s the Japanese company’s first mass-production electric car and it has just gone on sale in Ireland.

Despite a price from about €30,000, the E is Honda’s smallest car sold here, but we think you’ll agree that it makes a big statement in terms of desirability...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the marque: Mercedes E-Class gets a bracing midlife refresh

The most important model in the Mercedes Ireland line-up has been given a facelift and there is something to suit everyone in the range

Shane O’Donoghue | 3 hours ago

First drive: New Lexus convertible has traffic-stopping good looks and the dynamics to match

The LC 500 Convertible isn’t simply a stunning piece of design, it’s fabulous to drive too

Matt Robinson | 3 hours ago

Tested on the track: The McLaren 765 trips the LT fantastic

The Longtail from McLaren, the 765LT, builds upon the 720S supercar to elevate it from dream car to the stuff of automotive legend

Matt Robinson | 1 week ago