Tested on Irish roads: Ford enters the small crossover fray with Puma

Finally Ford has a decent offering in the burgeoning small crossover segment. The sporty number you see pictured here is the Ford Puma and, while it is priced at a similar level to the existing Ford EcoSport, that is thankfully about all the new car has in common with that sub-standard vehicle.

The Puma takes its name from Ford’s compact coupé of the late 1990s, which may upset some enthusiasts, but it backs that up...