Tested on Irish roads: Ford enters the small crossover fray with Puma

Finally Ford has a decent offering in the burgeoning small crossover segment. The sporty number you see pictured here is the Ford Puma and, while it is priced at a similar level to the existing Ford EcoSport, that is thankfully about all the new car has in common with that sub-standard vehicle.
The Puma takes its name from Ford’s compact coupé of the late 1990s, which may upset some enthusiasts, but it backs that up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team