Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Yaris Premier is top of the league, but others might be better value

The Toyota Yaris has already won multiple awards and this new hybrid is thoroughly enjoyable to drive, but other non-hybrid versions make a better all-round choice

Shane O’Donoghue
14th March, 2021
Test drive: Yaris Premier is top of the league, but others might be better value
The Toyota Yaris Premier is the top trim level in the range

Congratulations to the Toyota Yaris, one of the most-awarded small cars of the moment. Topping its list of achievements so far is the prestigious 2021 European Car of the Year title, announced on March 1, while the GR Yaris was named as the 2021 UK Car of the Year earlier this week.

Ostensibly, the latter tops the line-up but, as we’ve already reported on these pages, that’s a rather specialised car. It was built to celebrate Toyota’s continued...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Jaguar F-Pace P400e, a plug-in hybrid electric model, starts at €66,650

Test drive: Jaguar’s F-Pace offers two routes to get your SUV fix

Motoring Matt Robinson 4 hours ago
The Seat Tarraco FR: prices for this model start at €46,405

Test drive: Seat gets the formula right with its Tarraco FR

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 4 hours ago
The BMW X1 xDrive25e: prices start at €45,790

Test drive: BMW’s X1 plug-in hybrid is arguably the best of the range

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The new Volkswagen Tiguan: prices start at €33,030

Test drive: New-look Tiguan gets fresh momentum

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1