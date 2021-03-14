Test drive: Yaris Premier is top of the league, but others might be better value
The Toyota Yaris has already won multiple awards and this new hybrid is thoroughly enjoyable to drive, but other non-hybrid versions make a better all-round choice
Congratulations to the Toyota Yaris, one of the most-awarded small cars of the moment. Topping its list of achievements so far is the prestigious 2021 European Car of the Year title, announced on March 1, while the GR Yaris was named as the 2021 UK Car of the Year earlier this week.
Ostensibly, the latter tops the line-up but, as we’ve already reported on these pages, that’s a rather specialised car. It was built to celebrate Toyota’s continued...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Jaguar’s F-Pace offers two routes to get your SUV fix
The high-powered models come in hybrid and diesel form and, while both have plenty of appeal, only one is looking towards the future
Test drive: Seat gets the formula right with its Tarraco FR
The Spanish brand has launched a sportier version of its stylish full-sized family SUV
Test drive: BMW’s X1 plug-in hybrid is arguably the best of the range
The X1 xDrive25e integrates heavy hybrid hardware without compromising on the compact SUV’s dynamics
Test drive: New-look Tiguan gets fresh momentum
While the Golf is still at the heart of the VW brand, the Tiguan SUV is its bestseller and not without reason