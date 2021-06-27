Test drive: VW Caddy gets a car-like makeover while also improving its van credentials

Though the Volkswagen Caddy name was first used on a light pick-up truck, the van version has been a mainstay of the company’s commercial vehicle line-up for 25 years and this new one was launched late last year.

The daring exterior might start the conversation, but the big news is hidden away underneath, as this new Caddy is built on the same ‘MQB’ platform as a vast number of the Volkswagen Group’s passenger cars,...