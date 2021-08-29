Test drive: Volvo makes a powerful statement with all-electric version of SUV

The Volvo XC40 SUV has been on sale in Ireland since 2018 and it has aged rather well. It’s still one of the most attractive and distinctive cars in the sector, going up against the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes GLA. And now, there’s an all-electric version, called the Recharge Twin.

The “Recharge” brand is applied to any Volvo that can be plugged in – including plug-in hybrids...