Test drive: Value-conscious Dacia Sandero learns that low cost can come at a price

It would be fair to say that the new Dacia Sandero has not gotten off to a great start.

The Sandero Stepway, the high-riding version of the budget supermini, has been just rated two stars out of five by Euro NCAP, the testing body.

While it’s important to note that the car scored relatively well in overall crash protection, it was deducted marks for failings in its braking system that can detect when a collision...