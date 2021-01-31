Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Toyota Yaris GR swaps sensible for sensational

Far more than a souped-up Yaris, the new GR is a hoot to drive, but it doesn’t come cheap

Shane O’Donoghue
31st January, 2021
Test drive: Toyota Yaris GR swaps sensible for sensational
The Toyota Yaris GR starts at €49,650

The Toyota Yaris is a sensible small hatchback for sensible people, right? Since the turn of the millennium it has stood for stolid, reliable motoring which, given its remarkable sales figures, is clearly just what the market wanted. But things have been changing at Toyota in recent years and now the Yaris has benefited.

Without wanting to give up its reputation for building dependable cars for the masses and its ongoing commitment to hybrid power,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The new Hyundai Tucson hybrid is simply stunning to look at and at a cruise, is just lovely to drive

Test drive: Hyundai goes all out on design for new Tucson

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 6 hours ago
The Bentley Bentayga is surprisingly capable at off-roading

On the marque: A play date in the Bentley Toy Box keeps the big kids happy

Motoring Matt Robinson 6 hours ago
The Audi Q7 55 TFSI e S line pairs a petrol V6 engine with electric augmentation for a car that boasts peak figures of 381hp and 600Nm.

Test drive: Petrol pumps new life into the Audi Q7 hybrid

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago
The all-wheel-drive Suzuki Vitara is a ‘proper little mountain goat of a car‘

Test drive: Suzuki Vitara is more sensible than stylish

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1