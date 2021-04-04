Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: The Mach-E is the Ford Mustang that isn’t a Ford Mustang

The new Mustang EV may look slightly unusual but, as a quietly comfortable and assured SUV, it is a triumph

Matt Robinson
4th April, 2021
Test drive: The Mach-E is the Ford Mustang that isn’t a Ford Mustang
The new Ford Mustang Mach-E: a daring design with some undeniably odd proportions

When is a Ford Mustang not a Ford Mustang? When it’s this Mach-E electric SUV. This is Ford’s first real attempt at a mainstream electric vehicle. It has produced some pure-electric commercials and a few low-build-numbers passenger car efforts before now, but hasn’t really cracked the zero-emissions market like some of its rivals have.

To that end, it’s not surprising that the company is invoking some of the spirit...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The new Škoda Octavia starts at €42,425

Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia is in a class of its own

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 5 hours ago
The ew Toyota Highlander ticks all the boxes

Test drive: Seven-seater Toyota Highlander hybrid aims to be a family favourite

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 5 hours ago
The Mazda-CX-30 has a lot of heritage to fall back on but there’s nothing retro about what’s under the bonnet

Test drive: Mazda CX-30 offers high-tech solutions, but they come at a price

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The Kia Sorento PHEV: prices start at €50,000

Test drive: Kia has the answer to the eco school run question

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1