Test drive: The Mach-E is the Ford Mustang that isn’t a Ford Mustang

When is a Ford Mustang not a Ford Mustang? When it’s this Mach-E electric SUV. This is Ford’s first real attempt at a mainstream electric vehicle. It has produced some pure-electric commercials and a few low-build-numbers passenger car efforts before now, but hasn’t really cracked the zero-emissions market like some of its rivals have.

To that end, it’s not surprising that the company is invoking some of the spirit...