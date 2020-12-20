Test drive: The GR Yaris is a slice of pure engineering genius from Toyota

This GR model might look like a slightly more aggressive version of Toyota‘s Yaris supermini, but beneath its blistered arches and pugnacious stance, it’s a bespoke, highly specialised machine built purely for homologation purposes.

The term refers to how a parent company must build a certain number of road cars before it can enter a related vehicle into a code of international motorsport.

In the case of the GR Yaris, that...