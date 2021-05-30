Test drive: The BMW SUV that thinks it’s a limo

At the time of writing, the X7 is BMW’s largest SUV. And it’s no accident that its honorific links it with the BMW 7 Series, the company’s big luxury limousine. The X7 is, effectively, a 7 Series in SUV format.

Casual observers – myself included – have already denounced the sheer size and almost vulgar styling of the X7, but after spending a few days and more than 800 kilometres at...