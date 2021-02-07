Test drive: The ‘baby’ Taycan is the most appealing of the Porsche electric family so far
This single electric motor Taycan is the most affordable of Porsche’s electric vehicle line-up and offers the most driving range too
The Porsche Taycan is the latest addition to the German company’s outstanding electric vehicle line. Following on from the high-performance Turbo and Turbo S derivatives, and the longer-range 4S model, what marks the plain Taycan out is that it is the first version to be offered with only one electric motor and rear-wheel drive alone.
It shares more in common with the 4S than it does with either of the Turbos too, as...
