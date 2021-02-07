Test drive: The ‘baby’ Taycan is the most appealing of the Porsche electric family so far

The Porsche Taycan is the latest addition to the German company’s outstanding electric vehicle line. Following on from the high-performance Turbo and Turbo S derivatives, and the longer-range 4S model, what marks the plain Taycan out is that it is the first version to be offered with only one electric motor and rear-wheel drive alone.

It shares more in common with the 4S than it does with either of the Turbos too, as...