Test drive: Suzuki Vitara is more sensible than stylish

The Suzuki Vitara is a five-door SUV that is a little smaller on the outside than the big-selling family crossovers such as the Nissan Qashqai, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson. In line with its lack of physical stature, neither is the Suzuki as “aspirational” as all of those.

Instead, it comes with a modest, unassuming exterior which, while neat enough, is quite forgettable. The same can be said for the Vitara’s cabin, which...