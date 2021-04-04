Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia is in a class of its own

From its high-quality interiors to the long-distance driving potential, the Skoda RS TDI feels like a car from a superior market sector

Shane O’Donoghue
4th April, 2021
Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia is in a class of its own
The new Škoda Octavia starts at €42,425

Skoda launched the new Octavia in Ireland last year, the fourth generation of the nameplate. It’s ostensibly in the same class as its cousins, the Volkswagen Golf and Seat Leon, but the Octavia is much longer, which Skoda uses to give its hatchback a considerably bigger boot.

That, and the generous rear legroom, make it feel like a car from the market sector above. Indeed, the new Octavia emphasises that with a classy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The ew Toyota Highlander ticks all the boxes

Test drive: Seven-seater Toyota Highlander hybrid aims to be a family favourite

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 5 hours ago
The new Ford Mustang Mach-E: a daring design with some undeniably odd proportions

Test drive: The Mach-E is the Ford Mustang that isn’t a Ford Mustang

Motoring Matt Robinson 5 hours ago
The Mazda-CX-30 has a lot of heritage to fall back on but there’s nothing retro about what’s under the bonnet

Test drive: Mazda CX-30 offers high-tech solutions, but they come at a price

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The Kia Sorento PHEV: prices start at €50,000

Test drive: Kia has the answer to the eco school run question

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1