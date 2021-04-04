Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia is in a class of its own

Skoda launched the new Octavia in Ireland last year, the fourth generation of the nameplate. It’s ostensibly in the same class as its cousins, the Volkswagen Golf and Seat Leon, but the Octavia is much longer, which Skoda uses to give its hatchback a considerably bigger boot.

That, and the generous rear legroom, make it feel like a car from the market sector above. Indeed, the new Octavia emphasises that with a classy...