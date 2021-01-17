Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia Combi gives SUVs the boot

Even in Ireland, a country where new car buyers shun the practical family estate car in favour of taller SUVs, the estate version of the Skoda Octavia does well. In fact, despite 2020 being a changeover year for the Octavia, the Combi model was still the best-selling estate car in Ireland.

And now there’s a new one, bringing with it everything we like about the fourth generation of Skoda’s C-segment five-door hatchback, but with a bigger...