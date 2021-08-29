Test drive: Skoda adds style to success of Enyaq iV with new Sportline version

The Enyaq iV has proven to be quite the success story for Skoda in Ireland. The company sold almost its entire 2021 allocation before the first of the electric cars arrived in the country.

Now, it has a new offering on the way in the shape of the Sportline version. As has been established by other models in the Skoda range, it gets a suitably sporting visual makeover to set it apart.

The electric SUV features...