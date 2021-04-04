Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Seven-seater Toyota Highlander hybrid aims to be a family favourite

Good road handling along with flexible access and spacious back room make the Toyota‘s new hybrid a car eminently suitable for family living

Shane O’Donoghue
4th April, 2021
Test drive: Seven-seater Toyota Highlander hybrid aims to be a family favourite
The ew Toyota Highlander ticks all the boxes

Although Toyota was pipped by Volkswagen to the number one spot for new car sales in 2020, the Japanese brand is the only one to have three models in the top ten. What’s more, over 85 per cent of its registrations last year were of hybrid cars, led by the Corolla and C-HR. Irish buyers, it would appear are very open to hybrid technology making it a perfect time for the brand to expand its...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The new Škoda Octavia starts at €42,425

Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia is in a class of its own

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 5 hours ago
The new Ford Mustang Mach-E: a daring design with some undeniably odd proportions

Test drive: The Mach-E is the Ford Mustang that isn’t a Ford Mustang

Motoring Matt Robinson 5 hours ago
The Mazda-CX-30 has a lot of heritage to fall back on but there’s nothing retro about what’s under the bonnet

Test drive: Mazda CX-30 offers high-tech solutions, but they come at a price

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The Kia Sorento PHEV: prices start at €50,000

Test drive: Kia has the answer to the eco school run question

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1