Test drive: Seat’s handsome hybrid estate ticks a lot of boxes
Despite its sporty image, the Leon Sportstourer makes for a great hybrid family car
The fourth generation of the Seat Leon launched last year in Ireland, moving closer than ever to its Volkswagen Golf cousin in terms of quality and interior ambience. While the Leon arguably has the more attractive design, the one indisputable advantage it has over the Golf is the availability of an estate version, the Sportstourer.
As with the Seat Leon hatchback, the Sportstourer is available in a wide range of varieties with plenty of powertrain...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: Mini keeps its updates modest as it gears up for an all-electric future
With its commitment to go electric-only by 2025, Mini is extending the life of its current model range with a second facelift
Test drive: First fully electric Lexus arrives in Ireland
The UX 300e is a proper Lexus luxury car in the body of a sharply designed crossover
Motoring: All eyes on BMW as striking convertible lifts the spirits
Supremely beautiful and stylish it may be, but the 8 series soft-top is more than just a pretty face
Motoring: D-Max looks to pick up where key rivals have left off
Fewer options in the one-ton pick-up market offers a golden opportunity for Isuzu’s new model. But does the D-Max have the grunt to take on the big two?