Test drive: Seat’s handsome hybrid estate ticks a lot of boxes

The fourth generation of the Seat Leon launched last year in Ireland, moving closer than ever to its Volkswagen Golf cousin in terms of quality and interior ambience. While the Leon arguably has the more attractive design, the one indisputable advantage it has over the Golf is the availability of an estate version, the Sportstourer.

As with the Seat Leon hatchback, the Sportstourer is available in a wide range of varieties with plenty of powertrain...