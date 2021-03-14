Test drive: Seat gets the formula right with its Tarraco FR

The Seat Tarraco is the Spanish brand’s large SUV, on sale since 2019. It shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, and like those it can be had with seven seats. When it first launched, it was offered in SE and Xcellence specifications, but now buyers can also specify it in FR guise, as tested here.

FR is a Seat sub-brand that stands for “Formula Racing” and, while it was...