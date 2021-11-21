Test drive: Renault’s hybrid Arkana bridges the crossover class divide

The Arkana is a new crossover model from Renault that sits above the compact Captur in size, potentially offering those that have outgrown a C-segment hatchback, such as Renault’s own Megane for example, an alternative option to the larger, more upright Kadjar SUV.

Unlike the latter, the Arkana features a swooping rear window line, yet still sits high off the road on chunky alloy wheels, with loads of ground clearance. Its four-square stance...