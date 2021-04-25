Test drive: Range Rover Velar is a supremely talented all-rounder

The Velar is one of the many models in the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stable that’s in danger of being overshadowed by the limelight-hogging newcomer, the Land Rover Defender. But a significant round of updates and a wide-ranging electrification programme is aiming to keep the mid-sized Range Rover relevant.

Like its larger, seven-seat relation, the Land Rover Discovery 5, the Velar now has mainly mild-hybrid drivetrain options, including new inline six-cylinder turbodiesels. But...