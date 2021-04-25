Test drive: Range Rover Velar is a supremely talented all-rounder
New electrified drivetrains and improved infotainment mark out the revised 2021 line-up of a model whose star quality may not always be obvious
The Velar is one of the many models in the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stable that’s in danger of being overshadowed by the limelight-hogging newcomer, the Land Rover Defender. But a significant round of updates and a wide-ranging electrification programme is aiming to keep the mid-sized Range Rover relevant.
Like its larger, seven-seat relation, the Land Rover Discovery 5, the Velar now has mainly mild-hybrid drivetrain options, including new inline six-cylinder turbodiesels. But...
