Test drive: Porsche puts the first pure GT badge on an SUV to create a potent all in one

The Cayenne Turbo GT brings a sports car sensibility to the SUV and succeeds in offering the best of all worlds

Mark Smyth
8th August, 2021
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is based on the coupé body style, but is unlike any other model in the line-up. Picture: Barry Hayden

Porsche’s GT badge has adorned some very special models over the decades, including the rare Carrera GT and 911s such as the GT3. We have had GTS versions of the Cayenne SUV, but never a pure GT, until now.

It’s a decision that previously would have been laughed at, just as executives would have laughed at the idea of a coupé version of the Cayenne just a few years ago, but here it...

