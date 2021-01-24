Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Petrol pumps new life into the Audi Q7 hybrid

Since its switch to a petrol-electric engine, piloting the latest Audi plug-in hybrid is a delight and is especially suited to commuters

Matt Robinson
24th January, 2021
Test drive: Petrol pumps new life into the Audi Q7 hybrid
The Audi Q7 55 TFSI e S line pairs a petrol V6 engine with electric augmentation for a car that boasts peak figures of 381hp and 600Nm.

Audi’s programme of moving its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles from its “e-tron” to “TFSI e” branding continues with this, the Q7 55 TFSI e Mouthful. Okay, we made the last bit up.

Based on the recently facelifted second generation of the German company’s large, premium, seven-seat SUV, it pairs a petrol V6 engine with electric augmentation for a car that boasts peak figures of 381hp and 600Nm, but can still...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The all-wheel-drive Suzuki Vitara is a ‘proper little mountain goat of a car‘

Test drive: Suzuki Vitara is more sensible than stylish

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 3 hours ago
Luca de Meo, chief executive of Renault, presents the new Renaulution strategy

On the marque: Renault plans the next French revolution

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 3 hours ago
The Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is a great-looking car but is not as new as it appears

Test drive: New Audi A3 hybrid comes with a plug but lacks spark

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago
The MG ZS is sold here in purely electric format

On the marque: MG returns, but not as we know it

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1