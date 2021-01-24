Test drive: Petrol pumps new life into the Audi Q7 hybrid

Audi’s programme of moving its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles from its “e-tron” to “TFSI e” branding continues with this, the Q7 55 TFSI e Mouthful. Okay, we made the last bit up.

Based on the recently facelifted second generation of the German company’s large, premium, seven-seat SUV, it pairs a petrol V6 engine with electric augmentation for a car that boasts peak figures of 381hp and 600Nm, but can still...