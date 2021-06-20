Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Opel Mokka stands out from the crossover crowd

Eye-catching to look at as well as pleasant to drive, this compact crossover car is at home on the motorway and in town

Shane O’Donoghue
20th June, 2021
Test drive: Opel Mokka stands out from the crossover crowd
While the overall look of this small SUV references some of the company’s more memorable cars of the 1970s, the Mokka is a thoroughly modern contrivance

In a burgeoning segment packed with options, the new Opel Mokka really stands out. This is one of the most distinctive and attractive looking of all the compact crossovers and it’s now on sale in Ireland.

Opel’s new ‘Vizor’ front-end design involves a full-width black panel incorporating the grille and headlights. It was showcased on the updated Opel Crossland, but the Mokka is the first all-new model to feature it....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Škoda Enyaq iV is stylish and near silent, and comes with an impressive array of equipment

Test drive: Škoda turns heads with the sleek, silent and stylish new Enyaq

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 6 hours ago
The Mercedes EQV: prices start from €95,955

Test drive: Impressive Mercedes EQV is big on space and luxury, but at a price

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 6 hours ago
Ford Transit Custom PHEV is said to go up to 500km with a full tank of fuel and the 1.0-litre engine running to keep the battery pack going. Picture: Charlie Magee

Motoring: Ford gets creative with new hybrid Transit Custom van

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago
Bentley Continental GT Speed will cost about €375,000 imported but unstinting excellence like this is rarely cheap

Test drive: Bentley brings its most luxurious grand tourer up to Speed

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1