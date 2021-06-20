Test drive: Opel Mokka stands out from the crossover crowd

In a burgeoning segment packed with options, the new Opel Mokka really stands out. This is one of the most distinctive and attractive looking of all the compact crossovers and it’s now on sale in Ireland.

Opel’s new ‘Vizor’ front-end design involves a full-width black panel incorporating the grille and headlights. It was showcased on the updated Opel Crossland, but the Mokka is the first all-new model to feature it....