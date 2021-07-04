Test drive: Nissan aims to put Qashqai back on top

Nissan isn’t single-handedly responsible for the vast number of small SUVs and crossover vehicles on the world’s roads, but it is one of the companies that created the modern genre. Crossover vehicles are essentially cars that are barely larger than a hatchback or estate, but with a slightly higher stance and a hint of off-road ability.

When Nissan first launched its Qashqai in 2007, the market was mostly full of saloons...