Test drive: Model 3 update shows why Tesla is leading the field on electric vehicles

As the name suggests, the Model 3 is Tesla’s third car. That’s if you ignore the original Tesla Roadster of circa 2008. In fairness, that two-seat sportster was based on an existing Lotus, while the Model S, Model X and Model 3 are all Tesla’s own creations.

There’s no doubt you’ve heard of Tesla and its industry-changing electric cars, but to refresh your memory, the Model S saloon is a little larger...