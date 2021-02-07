Test drive: Mini was born to run on electric

If ever there was a small car suited to the instant response of electric power, it’s the Mini.

When the marque launched the electric version of its high-quality hatchback last year, the reception to its technical specifications were lukewarm. After all, in an age when some of the other cheapest electric cars on sale in Ireland can do nearly 400 kilometres between charges, the Mini’s official WLTP-ratified range of 233km seemed, well, lacklustre....