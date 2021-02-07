Test drive: Mini was born to run on electric
Fun to drive with an impressive interior but a limited range, the Mini Electric is ideal for urban living
If ever there was a small car suited to the instant response of electric power, it’s the Mini.
When the marque launched the electric version of its high-quality hatchback last year, the reception to its technical specifications were lukewarm. After all, in an age when some of the other cheapest electric cars on sale in Ireland can do nearly 400 kilometres between charges, the Mini’s official WLTP-ratified range of 233km seemed, well, lacklustre....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Daring Hyundai i20 targets the class favourites
Hyundai’s third-generation supermini has been given a dramatic redesign, but will it be enough to take on the market leaders?
Test drive: The ‘baby’ Taycan is the most appealing of the Porsche electric family so far
This single electric motor Taycan is the most affordable of Porsche’s electric vehicle line-up and offers the most driving range too
Test drive: Toyota Yaris GR swaps sensible for sensational
Far more than a souped-up Yaris, the new GR is a hoot to drive, but it doesn’t come cheap
Test drive: Hyundai goes all out on design for new Tucson
A reinvented version of the Korean car-maker’s star seller has arrived in Ireland with a daring new look and this time putting hybrid power to the fore