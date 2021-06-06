Test drive: Mighty new Mustangs put the Pony Car through its paces
It seems wild horses won’t convince Ford to bring the exhilarating Shelby GT500 to Europe, but at least we get the exceptional Mach 1
We waited 50 years to enjoy the Ford Mustang in right-hand-drive form as an official import. The American muscle car, or ’Pony Car’ to be accurate, has since attracted plenty of takers in Europe thanks to its blend of easy-going charm, character and effortless speed.
Fans know this car is unlike anything you get from German and Japanese rivals, so they are going to be happy to be happy to hear that there are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: Hyundai’s stalwart Santa Fe gets an impressive hybrid makeover
A significant midlife update for this evergreen model brings with it a plug-in hybrid powertrain and makes for great family transport
Test drive: This Mazda is still a gem after all these years
The Mazda6 is soon to celebrate its 20th birthday, and even after all this time, it can still hold its own
Test drive: The BMW SUV that thinks it’s a limo
While its performance and dimensions are impressive, the X7 is above all a luxury car which just happens to have an upright body
Test drive: Citroën C4 has both comfort and character
The French company’s quirky new hatchback aims to reclaim its glory years of luxurious driving and stand-out style