Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Mighty new Mustangs put the Pony Car through its paces

It seems wild horses won’t convince Ford to bring the exhilarating Shelby GT500 to Europe, but at least we get the exceptional Mach 1

Matt Robinson
6th June, 2021
Test drive: Mighty new Mustangs put the Pony Car through its paces
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 can trace its lineage right back to the early days of the Pony Car’s legend, with the first example launching in 1969

We waited 50 years to enjoy the Ford Mustang in right-hand-drive form as an official import. The American muscle car, or ’Pony Car’ to be accurate, has since attracted plenty of takers in Europe thanks to its blend of easy-going charm, character and effortless speed.

Fans know this car is unlike anything you get from German and Japanese rivals, so they are going to be happy to be happy to hear that there are...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid starts at €49,945 including SEAI grant. Picture: Ingo Barenschee

Test drive: Hyundai’s stalwart Santa Fe gets an impressive hybrid makeover

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 day ago
The Mazda6 is offered as an estate as well as a conventional four-door saloon

Test drive: This Mazda is still a gem after all these years

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 day ago
The BMW X7 is far more than just a taller 7 Series

Test drive: The BMW SUV that thinks it’s a limo

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The new C4’s extrovert design won’t please everyone but we applaud Citroën for being so bold with the car’s styling

Test drive: Citroën C4 has both comfort and character

Motoring Matt Robinson 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1