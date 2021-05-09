Test drive: Mercedes makes the case for a classy diesel hybrid SUV

The Mercedes GLC is the German company’s mid-sized SUV, sitting above the GLA and GLB in the line-up, yet below the GLE and the GLS.

The ‘C’ in its name aligns the GLC with the Mercedes C-Class, but it has always felt like it’s a more substantial offering.

Indeed, its starting price of circa €52,000 is not far off that of the Mercedes E-Class saloon.