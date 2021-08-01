Test drive: Mercedes EQA looks to make electric power more accessible

The new EQA is effectively an all-electric version of the Mercedes GLA crossover. This makes it the company’s smallest and most affordable electric car to date, undercutting the larger EQC SUV and the massive EQV people carrier.

In the EQA, the GLA’s SUV grille, expressive bumper design and underbody protection style are replaced by much smoother surfacing, including a blanked-off grille and a new design of LED headlights. It gets a little more...