Test drive: Mazda’s first electric car takes a different route

The MX-30 is Mazda’s first electric model, and currently its only one as there are no plug-in hybrids in the line-up yet. Mazda continues to develop its range of cars along a path not quite aligned with others in the market.

The MX-30 maintains that stance by eschewing large and heavy battery packs and a focus on maximum electric range in return for better dynamics and a car designed for urban use.

Those...