Test drive: Mazda CX-5 shows that diesel is not the only route for SUVs

The CX-5 is Mazda’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Kuga, though it straddles two sub-sections of the crossover class in reality.

With a starting price of about €34,000, this SUV ostensibly competes with the top sellers, including the Nissan Qashqai, but a closer look at the Mazda price list reveals that you could spend nearly €57,000 on one, which puts it into competition with...