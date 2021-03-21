Test drive: Mazda CX-5 shows that diesel is not the only route for SUVs
This petrol-friendly crossover has superior interiors and is smooth to drive
The CX-5 is Mazda’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Kuga, though it straddles two sub-sections of the crossover class in reality.
With a starting price of about €34,000, this SUV ostensibly competes with the top sellers, including the Nissan Qashqai, but a closer look at the Mazda price list reveals that you could spend nearly €57,000 on one, which puts it into competition with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: VW Arteon is off the mark for Irish buyers
Few estate cars are as splendid to look at as the Arteon Shooting Brake and it’s pleasant to drive, but that doesn’t change the fact that drivers here are still attached to saloons and SUVS
Test drive: BMW M4 Coupé turns heads on the road, and is a winner on the track
The design might be divisive, but there’s no arguing with an astoundingly engaging driving experience
Buyers of high-end electric cars set to lose €5k government grant
Some 4,800 drivers got grants of up to €5,000 each last year to buy electric vehicles, even for high-end cars
Test drive: Jaguar’s F-Pace offers two routes to get your SUV fix
The high-powered models come in hybrid and diesel form and, while both have plenty of appeal, only one is looking towards the future