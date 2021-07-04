Test drive: Land Rover Defender returns to its roots with new Hard Top
This commercial vehicle mixes on-road manners with versatile and practical load-carrying capability
Last year, Land Rover launched the first completely new Defender in decades and, while the response to the new car has been almost universally positive, it has been accompanied by an acknowledgement that the Defender of the 2020s is built to a vastly different concept to that of the original.
In a bid to modernise the vehicle, it has lost some of its no-nonsense utility, instead focusing on luxurious space for all the family, although...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Test drive: Nissan aims to put Qashqai back on top
In recent years, the crossover has lost out to the Hyundai Tucson, but this new Qashqai model is looking to change that
Test drive: BMW goes beyond the Competition with the premium M5 CS
At a price tag of close to quarter of a million euro, the M5 CS is incredibly expensive, but a test of its abilities on track shows it offers an unbelievable driving experience
Test drive: VW Caddy gets a car-like makeover while also improving its van credentials
The Caddy may be a mainstay of Volkswagen’s Commercial Vehicles line-up, but it’s not standing still
On the marque: Hyundai looks to add Ireland to select list for launch of luxury brand Genesis
Hyundai’s premium marque will debut its electric models later this year and believes they could be a good fit for the Irish market