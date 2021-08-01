Test drive: Land Rover Defender launches two new versions as it prepares for an electric future
The powerful V8 may once have been considered the ultimate all-rounder but in a changing world, it’s the new plug-in hybrid Defender that gets our vote in 2021 – and at a hundred grand cheaper too
Earlier this year, Thierry Bolloré, who became the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) boss in 2020, announced that the company would reimagine its future. Essentially that means an electrification strategy which will see Jaguar become an all-electric brand from 2025 and Land Rover achieve zero tailpipe emissions by 2036.
On the road to those targets, there will be a pure electric version of all models by the end of this decade, with the first fully electric Land Rover...
