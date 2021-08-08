Test drive: Kodiaq’s midlife facelift keeps faith with a winning formula

On Kodiak islands off Alaska’s southern coast, it is estimated that there are some 3,400 Kodiak bears in existence over about 2.5 square kilometres. Closer to home, it sometimes seems as if the density of Škoda Kodiaqs is something similar.

The flagship SUV has helped seal the Czech brand’s success in the Irish market, where it currently enjoys the position of fourth on the new vehicle registration league table for the first half of...