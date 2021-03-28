Subscribe Today
Motoring

Test drive: Kia has the answer to the eco school run question

The excellent new Sorento plug-in hybrid makes a lot more sense than the traditional diesel people-carriers or SUVs that have been the default option for large family cars up to now

Shane O’Donoghue
28th March, 2021
The Kia Sorento PHEV: prices start at €50,000

The Kia Sorento is the Korean company’s range-topping SUV. It has evolved from a rugged workhorse mostly bought by farmers and tradesmen into a comfortable and high-quality family car. Last year, the fourth generation was launched, with an emphasis on interior space and quality. We’ve already tested the impressive diesel model on these pages, but now it’s the turn of something new for the Sorento brand, a plug-in hybrid powertrain....

