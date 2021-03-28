Test drive: Kia has the answer to the eco school run question

The Kia Sorento is the Korean company’s range-topping SUV. It has evolved from a rugged workhorse mostly bought by farmers and tradesmen into a comfortable and high-quality family car. Last year, the fourth generation was launched, with an emphasis on interior space and quality. We’ve already tested the impressive diesel model on these pages, but now it’s the turn of something new for the Sorento brand, a plug-in hybrid powertrain....