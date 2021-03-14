Test drive: Jaguar’s F-Pace offers two routes to get your SUV fix
The high-powered models come in hybrid and diesel form and, while both have plenty of appeal, only one is looking towards the future
Until Jaguar launched the F-Pace in 2016, the company didn’t have a premium SUV on its price list. But its arrival precipitated an array of three such vehicles from the manufacturer, including the fully electric I-Pace, and it remains an important product to Jaguar’s critical bottom line.
To that end, the company is treating it to a modest midlife facelift, a significant interior overhaul and a new plug-in hybrid drivetrain option to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Test drive: Seat gets the formula right with its Tarraco FR
The Spanish brand has launched a sportier version of its stylish full-sized family SUV
Test drive: Yaris Premier is top of the league, but others might be better value
The Toyota Yaris has already won multiple awards and this new hybrid is thoroughly enjoyable to drive, but other non-hybrid versions make a better all-round choice
Test drive: BMW’s X1 plug-in hybrid is arguably the best of the range
The X1 xDrive25e integrates heavy hybrid hardware without compromising on the compact SUV’s dynamics
Test drive: New-look Tiguan gets fresh momentum
While the Golf is still at the heart of the VW brand, the Tiguan SUV is its bestseller and not without reason