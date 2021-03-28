Test drive: Jaguar E-Pace beefs up its range with a strong plug-in hybrid contender

Following on from Jaguar’s decision to part-electrify its larger, grander F-Pace SUV, the British company has turned its attention to the smaller E-Pace crossover. Like its more expensive sibling, a raft of relatively minor changes for the wider range as a whole is headlined by the addition of a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle at the top of the tree.

In this instance, it’s called the P300e, and the difference in the alphanumeric is...