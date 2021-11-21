Test drive: Is Q2 SUV the answer to hatchback competition?

The Audi Q2 is the German company’s smallest SUV-like model.

All SUVs and crossovers in the Audi line-up have the ‘Q’ prefix, alluding to the firm’s famous quattro four-wheel-drive system, but while this one is available with the latter, very few are fitted with it.

Still, it’s not likely to put buyers off, most of whom are merely looking for the elevated appearance and driving position on offer....