Test drive: Is Land Rover Discovery refresh enough to put a dent in the Defender?

The Land Rover Discovery was perhaps in danger of getting lost in the middle of many similar product lines available from its creator’s three disparate marques – Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover – so it seems timely for a midlife refresh and tech update

Designed to take on other luxury seven-seat SUVs such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes GLE and Volvo XC90, the Discovery has always been a solid contender...