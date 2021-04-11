Subscribe Today
Log In

Motoring

Test drive: Is Land Rover Discovery refresh enough to put a dent in the Defender?

Minor visual updates, superb new infotainment tech and inline-six engines mark out the 2021 model as clearly fit for purpose but whether it is a class leader is another question

Matt Robinson
11th April, 2021
Test drive: Is Land Rover Discovery refresh enough to put a dent in the Defender?
The updated Land Rover Discovery: prices start at €81,010

The Land Rover Discovery was perhaps in danger of getting lost in the middle of many similar product lines available from its creator’s three disparate marques – Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover – so it seems timely for a midlife refresh and tech update

Designed to take on other luxury seven-seat SUVs such as the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes GLE and Volvo XC90, the Discovery has always been a solid contender...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Audi e-tron GT: ‘A bona fide sports car’

Test drive: Audi outdoes itself with the high performance electric e-tron GT

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 3 hours ago
The new diesel Kodiaq has a starting price of €55,765, or €58,665 in the moodier Sportline specification pictured here

Test drive: Škoda’s high-spec diesel version reminds us that core Kodiaq recipe is solid

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 3 hours ago
The new Škoda Octavia starts at €42,425

Test drive: Skoda’s new Octavia is in a class of its own

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago
The ew Toyota Highlander ticks all the boxes

Test drive: Seven-seater Toyota Highlander hybrid aims to be a family favourite

Motoring Shane O’Donoghue 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1