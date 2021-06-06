Test drive: Hyundai’s stalwart Santa Fe gets an impressive hybrid makeover

The Hyundai Santa Fe needs no introduction to Irish car buyers. It’s a stalwart of the industry, progressing from rugged workhorse in its early days to irreplaceable family wagon in later years.

The fourth generation of the big SUV launched in 2018 and this year sees the introduction of a midlife overhaul for the car that extends beyond the usual refresh of the exterior design.

Hyundai has managed to increase the amount of space...