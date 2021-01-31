Test drive: Hyundai goes all out on design for new Tucson

As has been well documented in these pages, the Hyundai Tucson has been a success for the Korean company and for its Irish distribution arm. The family crossover launched in late 2015 and was the best-selling car in Ireland for three years in a row.

In 2019 and 2020, it held onto second place, though notably still ahead of its main rivals, the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan, despite the imminent replacement of the Tucson with...